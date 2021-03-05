Previous
A Pair of flirtatious White-Tailed Kites by markandlinda
A Pair of flirtatious White-Tailed Kites

It was so fun watching and photographing these two Kites today. They are really beautiful and graceful birds of prey.
5th March 2021

MarkandLinda

@markandlinda
