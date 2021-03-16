Previous
Grandpa Egret by markandlinda
Grandpa Egret

We saw this Egret in our community and as soon as he saw me, he stood up so straight and tall he almost looked like a statue. With his stature and tuft of hair on his head, he looks like a older (Grandpa) egret.
