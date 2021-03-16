Sign up
Photo 501
Grandpa Egret
We saw this Egret in our community and as soon as he saw me, he stood up so straight and tall he almost looked like a statue. With his stature and tuft of hair on his head, he looks like a older (Grandpa) egret.
16th March 2021
16th Mar 21
MarkandLinda
ace
@markandlinda
501
photos
11
followers
10
following
Views
2
365
Canon EOS Rebel T8i
16th March 2021 4:48pm
bird
egret
