Photo 503
Trying to Stay Warm and Dry
Rain today and we were all looking for shelter!
18th March 2021
18th Mar 21
MarkandLinda
ace
@markandlinda
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T8i
Taken
18th March 2021 2:07pm
Tags
sheep
Terri
ace
What a fun shot! 8 sheep a laying...Hope their wool is keeping them warm and dry.
March 19th, 2021
