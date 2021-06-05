Sign up
Photo 580
Giant Egrets on Their Nests
We walked around the trees today and found two Giant Egrets sitting on their nests.
5th June 2021
5th Jun 21
1
0
MarkandLinda
ace
@markandlinda
581
photos
14
followers
10
following
159% complete
574
575
576
577
578
579
580
581
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T8i
Taken
5th June 2021 10:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
giant
,
nests
,
egrets
Valerie Chesney
ace
They are such elegant birds & look too big to be in trees..
June 28th, 2021
