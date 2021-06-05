Previous
Giant Egrets on Their Nests by markandlinda
Giant Egrets on Their Nests

We walked around the trees today and found two Giant Egrets sitting on their nests.
MarkandLinda

Valerie Chesney ace
They are such elegant birds & look too big to be in trees..
June 28th, 2021  
