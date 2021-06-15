Previous
My Special Blue Lacecap Hydrangea by markandlinda
My Special Blue Lacecap Hydrangea

This plant is another cutting my Grandfather started for me close to 40 years ago. This year it has produced so many beautiful flowers, many more than previous years.
15th June 2021 15th Jun 21

MarkandLinda

@markandlinda
