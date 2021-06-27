Previous
Surprise Visitor - River Otter by markandlinda
Surprise Visitor - River Otter

We do have River Otters in our lagoon from time to time, but this one is the largest one we've seen.
We looked out and there he was, this handsome fellow.
27th June 2021

MarkandLinda

@markandlinda
