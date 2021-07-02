Previous
Great Blue Heron and Chick on Nest by markandlinda
Great Blue Heron and Chick on Nest

We went back to the trees nearby where there are still Blue Herons and Egrets sitting on their nests caring for their chicks. This chick has quite a head of hair!
