Photo 597
Great Blue Heron and Chick on Nest
We went back to the trees nearby where there are still Blue Herons and Egrets sitting on their nests caring for their chicks. This chick has quite a head of hair!
2nd July 2021
2nd Jul 21
MarkandLinda
ace
@markandlinda
heron
