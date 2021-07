SS Point Reyes

We drove to the coastal town of Inverness, California, that sits along Tomales Bay. There we found the SS Point Reyes, which is also called the Tomales Bay Shipwreck, though It's not really a shipwreck.

She was built in 1944 as a WWII launch boat that brought soldiers from aircraft carriers in the Bay Area to port. Later, it was used for salmon fishing until a local resident bought her planning to restore her. It washed onto a sandbar where she its today.