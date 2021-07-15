Previous
A Seal Emerging from the Pacific by markandlinda
Photo 608

A Seal Emerging from the Pacific

After watching the pelicans, we moved down the walking trail to find this seal climbing out of the water on a patch of washed up seaweed. He soon discovered the muscle shells were very difficult and uncomfortable to be on.
15th July 2021 15th Jul 21

MarkandLinda

@markandlinda
Terri ace
Aww, what a sweet little face. And wow! Look at all those muscles. Great shot!
July 19th, 2021  
Valerie Chesney ace
Isn't this seal a beauty... love the rippling water.....
July 19th, 2021  
