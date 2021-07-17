Previous
Next
Lone Cypress Tree by markandlinda
Photo 610

Lone Cypress Tree

This was taken on the 17 Mile Drive in Pebble Beach and the Del Monte Forest in Monterey, California. This Lone Cypress has braved the elements for more than 250 years on top of its rocky pedestal.
17th July 2021 17th Jul 21

MarkandLinda

ace
@markandlinda
167% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise