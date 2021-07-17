Sign up
Photo 610
Lone Cypress Tree
This was taken on the 17 Mile Drive in Pebble Beach and the Del Monte Forest in Monterey, California. This Lone Cypress has braved the elements for more than 250 years on top of its rocky pedestal.
17th July 2021
17th Jul 21
MarkandLinda
ace
@markandlinda
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
17th July 2021 1:22pm
Tags
tree
cypress
