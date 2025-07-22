Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
6 / 365
Japanese garden reflection
Perfectly still pond in the Japanese garden
22nd July 2025
22nd Jul 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mark
@markbg
Mark was a teacher, professor, and vice president for accreditation (retired).
6
photos
6
followers
23
following
1% complete
View this month »
1
2
3
4
5
6
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
21st July 2025 12:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
reflection
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close