Low Tide Birds by markbg
10 / 365

Low Tide Birds

We live on San Francisco Bay that has high and low tides. At each level, different birds arrive. I love the Snowy Egrets that come with the lowest tide.
26th July 2025 26th Jul 25

Mark

@markbg
Mark was a teacher, professor, dean, and vice president for accreditation (retired).
