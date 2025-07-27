Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
11 / 365
Busy Bird Feeder
If we don’t move, birds become active at the feeder close to our picnic table.
27th July 2025
27th Jul 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mark
@markbg
Mark was a teacher, professor, dean, and vice president for accreditation (retired).
11
photos
14
followers
39
following
3% complete
View this month »
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
27th July 2025 5:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Tags
birdfeeder
Babs
ace
Definitely a popular bird restaurant.
July 28th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close