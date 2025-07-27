Previous
Busy Bird Feeder by markbg
11 / 365

Busy Bird Feeder

If we don’t move, birds become active at the feeder close to our picnic table.
Mark

@markbg
Mark was a teacher, professor, dean, and vice president for accreditation (retired).
Babs ace
Definitely a popular bird restaurant.
July 28th, 2025  
