Previous
21 / 365
San Francisco
Sometimes, the light on the city is magical
27th August 2025
27th Aug 25
Mark
@markbg
Mark was a teacher, professor, dean, and vice president for accreditation (retired).
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
27th August 2025 8:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Tags
dan
,
francisco
