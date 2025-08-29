Previous
Ruth Asawa by markbg
Ruth Asawa

NY and SF Museums of Fine Arts partnered to produce a retrospective exhibit of Ruth Asawa’s art. There were extraordinary wire sculptures.
29th August 2025 29th Aug 25

Mark

@markbg
Mark was a teacher, professor, dean, and vice president for accreditation (retired).
