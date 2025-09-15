Previous
Redwood trees by markbg
25 / 365

Redwood trees

Redwood trees are beautiful in this grove in Davis, CA. Notice the lines in the bark.
15th September 2025 15th Sep 25

Mark

@markbg
Mark was a teacher, professor, dean, and vice president for accreditation (retired).
KV ace
The one on the left looks huge. What surprised me about redwoods was how tiny their cones were… I saw them at Muirwoods when I visited ages ago.
September 15th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very beautiful
September 15th, 2025  
