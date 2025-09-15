Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
25 / 365
Redwood trees
Redwood trees are beautiful in this grove in Davis, CA. Notice the lines in the bark.
15th September 2025
15th Sep 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mark
@markbg
Mark was a teacher, professor, dean, and vice president for accreditation (retired).
25
photos
19
followers
57
following
6% complete
View this month »
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
redwoods
KV
ace
The one on the left looks huge. What surprised me about redwoods was how tiny their cones were… I saw them at Muirwoods when I visited ages ago.
September 15th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very beautiful
September 15th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close