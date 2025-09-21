Sign up
Previous
Next
26 / 365
New Year’s Challah bread
Joined my NY family to celebrate the Jewish New Year. I baked the traditional egg bread.
21st September 2025
21st Sep 25
1
0
Mark
@markbg
Mark was a teacher, professor, dean, and vice president for accreditation (retired).
27
photos
19
followers
57
following
7% complete
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Tags
challah
Thom Mitchell
ace
Beautiful!
September 22nd, 2025
