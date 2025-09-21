Previous
New Year’s Challah bread by markbg
26 / 365

New Year’s Challah bread

Joined my NY family to celebrate the Jewish New Year. I baked the traditional egg bread.
21st September 2025 21st Sep 25

Mark

@markbg
Mark was a teacher, professor, dean, and vice president for accreditation (retired).
Thom Mitchell ace
Beautiful!
September 22nd, 2025  
