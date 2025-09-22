Previous
Broadway NYC by markbg
26 / 365

Broadway NYC

Visiting New York, I spent the day in Times Square and seeing a show on Broadway. The escalator emerges from the railroad to see the Empire State Building. It was amazing and a sensory overload!
22nd September 2025 22nd Sep 25

Mark

@markbg
Mark was a teacher, professor, dean, and vice president for accreditation (retired).
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Valerie Chesney ace
I've not visited America but these photos are wonderful & you look happy with your visit .
September 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact