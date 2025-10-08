Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
30 / 365
Avenue of the Giants
Miles of huge redwoods. Many are 20-30 feet around. So tall that they capture the moisture from the Pacific coast morning fog.
8th October 2025
8th Oct 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mark
@markbg
Mark was a teacher, professor, dean, and vice president for accreditation (retired).
31
photos
19
followers
57
following
8% complete
View this month »
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
8th October 2025 9:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
redwoods
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close