Joan Baez by markbg
Joan Baez

It was a thrill to be so close to Joan Baez singing “Diamonds and Rust” at the Soiled Dove.
24th October 2025 24th Oct 25

Mark

@markbg
Mark was a teacher, professor, dean, and vice president for accreditation (retired).
Omabluebird ace
What a thrill. Nice capture.
October 27th, 2025  
