35 / 365
Joan Baez
It was a thrill to be so close to Joan Baez singing “Diamonds and Rust” at the Soiled Dove.
24th October 2025
24th Oct 25
Mark
@markbg
Mark was a teacher, professor, dean, and vice president for accreditation (retired).
Omabluebird
ace
What a thrill. Nice capture.
October 27th, 2025
