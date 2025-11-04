Previous
Surfers by markbg
Surfers

Surfers in wetsuits on the central coast of California on a mild November day
4th November 2025 4th Nov 25

Mark

@markbg
Mark was a teacher, professor, dean, and vice president for accreditation (retired).
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful coast
November 5th, 2025  
