Previous
36 / 365
Surfers
Surfers in wetsuits on the central coast of California on a mild November day
4th November 2025
4th Nov 25
1
1
Mark
@markbg
Mark was a teacher, professor, dean, and vice president for accreditation (retired).
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
4th November 2025 1:01pm
Tags
surfer
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful coast
November 5th, 2025
