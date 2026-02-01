Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
44 / 365
Saildrone
These Sail Drones are made where we live on San Francisco Bay. They are unmanned sailboats that map the ocean’s floor or sail into rough weather to gather information.
1st February 2026
1st Feb 26
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mark
@markbg
Mark was a teacher, professor, dean, and vice president for accreditation (retired).
44
photos
24
followers
58
following
12% complete
View this month »
37
38
39
40
41
42
43
44
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
1st February 2026 8:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
saildrone
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wow absolutely amazing
February 3rd, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close