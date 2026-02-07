Sign up
45 / 365
Plum tree blooming in early spring
The west coast of the US has had a warm February, causing early blooming.
7th February 2026
7th Feb 26
Mark
@markbg
Mark was a teacher, professor, dean, and vice president for accreditation (retired).
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
7th February 2026 10:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
plum
