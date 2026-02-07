Previous
Plum tree blooming in early spring by markbg
45 / 365

Plum tree blooming in early spring

The west coast of the US has had a warm February, causing early blooming.
7th February 2026 7th Feb 26

Mark

@markbg
Mark was a teacher, professor, dean, and vice president for accreditation (retired).
12% complete

