Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
46 / 365
Tulip Tree
We have called them Tulip Trees, an early spring blooming tree. However, AI tells me that they are Saucer Magnolias.
10th February 2026
10th Feb 26
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mark
@markbg
Mark was a teacher, professor, dean, and vice president for accreditation (retired).
46
photos
24
followers
58
following
12% complete
View this month »
39
40
41
42
43
44
45
46
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
10th February 2026 11:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
tulip
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close