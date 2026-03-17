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Happy St Patrick’s Day from the redwoods by markbg
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Happy St Patrick’s Day from the redwoods

Shamrocks among the redwoods
17th March 2026 17th Mar 26

Mark

@markbg
Mark was a teacher, professor, dean, and vice president for accreditation (retired).
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