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Happy St Patrick’s Day from the redwoods
Shamrocks among the redwoods
17th March 2026
17th Mar 26
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Mark
@markbg
Mark was a teacher, professor, dean, and vice president for accreditation (retired).
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17th March 2026 10:48am
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