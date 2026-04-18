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53 / 365
Park Bench
Best park bench in a park in Davis, CA
18th April 2026
18th Apr 26
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Mark
@markbg
Mark was a teacher, professor, dean, and vice president for accreditation (retired).
53
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365
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iPhone 16 Pro
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18th April 2026 2:40pm
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