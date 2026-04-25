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Rose time
The roses are glorious now
25th April 2026
25th Apr 26
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Mark
@markbg
Mark was a teacher, professor, dean, and vice president for accreditation (retired).
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365
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25th April 2026 6:55am
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Cathy
Lovely unfurling!
April 26th, 2026
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