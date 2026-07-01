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IMG_2331 by markbg
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IMG_2331

1st July 2026 1st Jul 26

Mark

@markbg
Mark was a teacher, professor, dean, and vice president for accreditation (retired).
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Christine Sztukowski ace
Magnificent cave
July 3rd, 2026  
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