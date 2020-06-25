Previous
Getting Back To Normal by markkoso65
46 / 365

Getting Back To Normal

Stopped by here for a shot on my ride home. Nice to see restaurants opening up. Hopefully we'll keep trending lower on cases of Covid-19
25th June 2020 25th Jun 20

Mark Koso

@markkoso65
I'm live in Connecticut, USA and, this isn't my first at a 365 project. Hopefully, this time it'll stick.
12% complete

