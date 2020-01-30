Sign up
Photo 1804
A TIGHT FIT
I was all set up and waiting for something much smaller than a Robin, ( tiny Wood Mice), when he appeared next to me. I had no time to zoom back, just two quick shots and he was gone.
30th January 2020
30th Jan 20
Mark Prince
ace
@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
Jennie B.
Fantastic shot!
January 30th, 2020
