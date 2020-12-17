Previous
FROM THE OTHER SIDE by markp
Photo 2066

FROM THE OTHER SIDE

Same tree as yesterdays post, but looking from the opposite side.

Another of todays posts here.......

https://365project.org/markp/NATURE/17-12-2020
17th December 2020 17th Dec 20

Mark Prince

ace
@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
moni kozi
Very cool reflection photograph!
December 19th, 2020  
