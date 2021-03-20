Sign up
Photo 2159
SURVEYING HIS NEW HOME
Pretty sure this Blue Tit is going to use one of the nest boxes in the garden. It was used last year as well.
Another of todays posts here.......
https://365project.org/markp/Alternatively/20-03-2021
20th March 2021
20th Mar 21
Mark Prince
ace
@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
ILCA-99M2
Taken
19th March 2021 12:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
