SURVEYING HIS NEW HOME by markp
SURVEYING HIS NEW HOME

Pretty sure this Blue Tit is going to use one of the nest boxes in the garden. It was used last year as well.

Another of todays posts here.......

https://365project.org/markp/Alternatively/20-03-2021
20th March 2021 20th Mar 21

Mark Prince

@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
