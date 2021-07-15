Previous
HIDING IN THE HEATHER by markp
Photo 2237

HIDING IN THE HEATHER

A male Large Red Damselfly, he might show quite well in this image, in life, once they land they can just disappear.

Another of todays posts here.....

https://365project.org/markp/Alternatively/15-07-2021
15th July 2021 15th Jul 21

Mark Prince

@markp
Mark Prince
