HOLD ON TIGHT by markp
Photo 2341

HOLD ON TIGHT

Behind the crane in a cutting is the main Liverpool - Manchester railway. The old Iron Bridge was removed a couple of weeks ago as it was falling to pieces. This is part of the process to replace it over night, whilst there are no trains running.

More of this operation here........

https://365project.org/markp/Alternatively/20-11-2021
20th November 2021 20th Nov 21

Mark Prince

@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
