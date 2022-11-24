Previous
LOOKING CURIOUS by markp
Photo 2589

LOOKING CURIOUS

Scruff, watching me messing with a camera.
24th November 2022 24th Nov 22

Mark Prince

@markp
Rosie Kind ace
That's fantastic
November 24th, 2022  
