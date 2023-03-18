Previous
Next
SCRUFF by markp
Photo 2615

SCRUFF

Up close, in my face, waiting to dive into the food on my hand.
His partner is quite so obliging, see her here.........

https://365project.org/markp/365/17-03-2023
18th March 2023 18th Mar 23

Mark Prince

ace
@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
716% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise