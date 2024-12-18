Sign up
Previous
Photo 2716
LIVERPOOL CHRISTMAS MARKETS
With a flash of seasonal red.
Another of todays posts here........
https://365project.org/markp/Alternatively/18-12-2024
18th December 2024
18th Dec 24
Mark Prince
@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
