LONG TAILED TIT by markp
Photo 2720

LONG TAILED TIT

At least 20 of these little fluff balls at the feeders today.

Another of todays posts here........

https://365project.org/markp/Alternatively/22-12-2024
22nd December 2024 22nd Dec 24

Mark Prince

Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
745% complete

Joanne Diochon ace
What a sweet little puff ball. I'm always amazed that they can make it through the winter without dying of the cold. Probably need those feeders to supply the energy to keep their body temperature up.
December 22nd, 2024  
