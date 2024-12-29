Previous
FURRY BALL OF MADNESS by markp
Photo 2723

FURRY BALL OF MADNESS

Indie, my daughters Cocker Spaniel puppy.

Another of todays posts here........

https://365project.org/markp/365/28-12-2024
29th December 2024 29th Dec 24

Mark Prince

Beverley ace
Beautiful puppy…
December 29th, 2024  
Mags ace
So adorable!
December 29th, 2024  
Jesika
LOvely little pup, if he's ad daft as next door's Baby Dog, your daughter has her hands full!
December 29th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
I didn't know they came in that colour, he's a chocolate cocker spaniel.
December 29th, 2024  
