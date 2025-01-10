Previous
COME ON DOG ! IT'S COLD OUT HERE ! by markp
Photo 2735

COME ON DOG ! IT'S COLD OUT HERE !

His out of sight dog, seemed far more interested in sniffing new smells than the warmth of the car.

Another of todays posts here........

https://365project.org/markp/365/11-01-2025
10th January 2025 10th Jan 25

Mark Prince

