AT HOME by markp
Due to his tameness, I think this is one of my two regular garden Robins.
The cold weather and my feeders seem to have attracted at least two other pairs of Robins into the garden.

Another of todays posts here........

https://365project.org/markp/365/10-01-2025
11th January 2025 11th Jan 25

Mark Prince

@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
