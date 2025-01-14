Sign up
Previous
Photo 2739
SNACKING ON STICKLEBACK
A Little Grebe at lunchtime.
14th January 2025
14th Jan 25
3
1
Mark Prince
ace
@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
Photo Details
Rosie Kind
ace
Great timing
January 14th, 2025
Joanne Diochon
ace
I'm not sure exactly what stickleback is but he seems to be enjoying it.
January 14th, 2025
Mark Prince
ace
@gardencat
Thanks Joanne, a stickleback is a common type of small freshwater fish.
Think this is a Three Spined Stickleback.
January 14th, 2025
Think this is a Three Spined Stickleback.