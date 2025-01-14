Previous
SNACKING ON STICKLEBACK by markp
Photo 2739

SNACKING ON STICKLEBACK

A Little Grebe at lunchtime.
14th January 2025 14th Jan 25

Mark Prince

Rosie Kind
Great timing
January 14th, 2025  
Joanne Diochon
I'm not sure exactly what stickleback is but he seems to be enjoying it.
January 14th, 2025  
Mark Prince
@gardencat Thanks Joanne, a stickleback is a common type of small freshwater fish.
Think this is a Three Spined Stickleback.
January 14th, 2025  
