A MOMENT OF PANIC by markp
A MOMENT OF PANIC

A female Teal, swimming along quite happily, when a male Gadwall ( just visible to the left), decided she was a threat.
Suddenly he lunged towards her as if to attack her. This was her reaction.

Another of todays posts here......

https://365project.org/markp/365/25-03-2025
26th March 2025

Mark Prince

