Previous
Photo 2775
A MOMENT OF PANIC
A female Teal, swimming along quite happily, when a male Gadwall ( just visible to the left), decided she was a threat.
Suddenly he lunged towards her as if to attack her. This was her reaction.
Another of todays posts here......
https://365project.org/markp/365/25-03-2025
26th March 2025
26th Mar 25
Mark Prince
ace
@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCA-99M2
Taken
1st April 2025 9:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
