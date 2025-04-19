Previous
ENJOYING THE SUN by markp
ENJOYING THE SUN

Increasingly rare and hard to find, an Adder, the UKs only venomous snake. This is probably a male.

Another of todays posts here......

https://365project.org/markp/365/18-04-2025
19th April 2025

Mark Prince

