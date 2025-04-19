Sign up
ENJOYING THE SUN
Increasingly rare and hard to find, an Adder, the UKs only venomous snake. This is probably a male.
Another of todays posts here......
https://365project.org/markp/365/18-04-2025
19th April 2025
19th Apr 25
Mark Prince
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCA-99M2
Taken
8th April 2025 2:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
