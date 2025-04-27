Previous
COREUS MARGINATUS by markp
Photo 2807

COREUS MARGINATUS

A species of Shield Bug, the two tiny horns between the antennae make this an easier one to ID.

Another of todays posts here......

https://365project.org/markp/365/28-04-2025
27th April 2025 27th Apr 25

Mark Prince

Another interesting design by mother nature. I wonder what that dark patch on its back is for.
May 4th, 2025  
