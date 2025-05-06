Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2816
GOLDFINCH
Another of todays posts here......
https://365project.org/markp/365/07-05-2025
6th May 2025
6th May 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mark Prince
ace
@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
6650
photos
99
followers
102
following
772% complete
View this month »
2811
2812
2813
2814
2815
2816
2817
2818
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCA-99M2
Taken
29th April 2025 10:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joanne Diochon
ace
Nice capture, so different from our goldfinches. Are the species related or do they just accidentally share a name, I wonder.
May 27th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close