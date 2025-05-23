Previous
A DAMSEL IN DISTRESS by markp
Photo 2833

A DAMSEL IN DISTRESS

A Large Red Damselfly stranded in a pool, under close watch of an off camera Raft Spider, but still very active,

Another of todays posts here......

23rd May 2025 23rd May 25

Mark Prince

@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
Joanne Diochon ace
A dragon fly rescue. Hope it lived to fly gain.
June 15th, 2025  
