DAMSEL IN DISTRESS - 4 by markp
Photo 2836

DAMSEL IN DISTRESS - 4

A slightly different take on the old bird in the hand tale. After being rescued, and a few photographs taken, I placed this Large Red Damselfly on a sunny branch to dry out and and maybe a new lease of life.
26th May 2025 26th May 25

Mark Prince

@markp
Photo Details

