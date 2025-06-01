Previous
NORTHERN DAMSELFLY by markp
Photo 2842

NORTHERN DAMSELFLY

This is quite a difficult one to photograph, only found in around 30 sites in Northern Scotland.

Another of todays posts here......

https://365project.org/markp/365/30-05-2025
1st June 2025 1st Jun 25

Mark Prince

ace
@markp
Well, I am back again. I started my first 365 project in January 2013, and managed to take at least one shot a day till...
778% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact