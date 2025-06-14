Previous
WINDY WESTRAY by markp
WINDY WESTRAY

To get some idea of just how strong the wind was, the cliffs in the distance are maybe 200 feet high. Yet that is visible sea spray being carried up to the tops, and I am at least a mile away !

Another of todays posts here......

https://365project.org/markp/365/15-06-2025
14th June 2025 14th Jun 25

Mark Prince

Photo Details

